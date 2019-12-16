Metro Detroit weather: Pretty nice for December standards

We are now entering the travel period leading up to Christmas and, thus far, the week ahead looks quite favorable, aside from the storm system sliding by to our south Monday night.

Today will feature more clouds than sun, but enough “brightness” to grab the sunglasses when you head out the door. Highs will be in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius), with a very light wind from the northeast. All in all, it’ll be a pretty nice day by December standards.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:56 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Monday night, with just a chance of flurries or light snow across our South Zone...most of us will remain dry. Lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius). North wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs again in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly cloudy Tuesday night as a potent Arctic cold front crosses the area. The front won’t have much moisture to work with, however, so I don’t expect much snow shower activity with this front. Lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, breezy and quite cold on Wednesday, with highs only in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius), but the wind making it feel like it’s between 0 and 10 degrees (-18 to -12 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night and this, combined with diminishing wind and the dry air overhead, will allow temperatures to crash into the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius), and even colder in rural areas away from our Urban Heat Island.

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs recovering back to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy (possibly mostly cloudy) on Friday, with highs back above average into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook (looking good for that last-minute holiday shopping)

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, but it appears to be a dry day at this point, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows around 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs again in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). It looks like a great day and evening for the start of Hannukah…go ahead and have an extra latke for me!

Christmas Outlook

Monday will be a big travel day and, right now, it appears that most of the country will be dry…what great news. Here in Metro Detroit, we’ll have a partly cloudy day, with highs in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday should end up mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Eve looks dry for us, with evening temps in the 30s (1 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Day looks mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Merry Christmas!

Keep in mind that long-range outlooks can change…and sometimes radically…but this is how things are shaping up as of today. I will keep a close eye on things and update you through the week!