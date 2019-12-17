Metro Detroit weather: Last chance of snow before Christmas

DETROIT – Our last shot of snow before Christmas will come Tuesday night. It won’t result in much accumulation, but that’s all we’ll get until after Dec. 25.

Brief snow squalls

A quick-moving cold front will slide into our area late Tuesday evening. Snow showers could be intense, but short-lived.

A quick half-inch of accumulation is possible with the more robust cells, but total accumulation should remain under an inch.

The system will be gone before the morning commute, but any snowfall will stick around with Wednesday morning’s frigid temperatures.

Arctic assault Wednesday

Temperatures will drop overnight to lows in the mid-teens. With 10-15 mph winds, it will feel close to zero when we wake up.

See how much different the wind chills will be in your neighborhood on our 4ZONE page.

Here’s the even worse news: Wind chills won’t change much throughout the day. Temperatures will be colder, technically, on Thursday morning. But with lighter winds, it won’t feel as cold as Wednesday.

Dreaming of a mild Christmas

Our chances of a white Christmas lie somewhere in the neighborhood of a Detroit Lions playoff victory. So if we can’t get a blanket of fresh snow on Christmas morning, would warmer temperatures be a nice consolation prize?

Friday will start a streak of above-normal temperatures that will last past Christmas Day. Most of that stretch will be in the 40s. The last time we saw seven above normal days in a row was September -- 86 days ago!

