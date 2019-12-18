Metro Detroit weather: A sunny but cold Wednesday

Don’t be fooled by the sunshine outside your windows as the true Michigan Chill is in effect, for a short time.

We will have single digit wind chills the rest of today, tonight, and the first half of your Thursday around Metro Detroit. Skies will be filled with sun and clouds occasionally trying to throw down a few flurries, and a better chance for some lake effect snow showers in The Thumb this afternoon. It won’t be much, just keeping the roads slippery at times in our North Zone where the snow will be hit or miss.

Overnight temps will quickly dip down to the low teens, but cloud cover racing in and through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will keep us from tumbling too far down temperature wise.

Thursday forecast

A lighter breeze tomorrow, blowing just enough to keep the ‘Feels Like’ temps in that dangerous zone where you can get frostbite in 30-60 minutes if you are not properly covered and layered up today and tomorrow. Some mid morning sunshine will give way to partly sunny skies tomorrow and highs near 30F with winds SW 5-15 mph.

Friday forecast

Friday will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies keeping our warm up on the slow side. We should see a nice mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low to mid 40s for the first day of Winter and Hanukkah. Don’t be surprised if we are near 50F Monday and then slowly cooling the rest of your Christmas Week. No big weather makers coming in the next 7-10 days so our hopes for a White Christmas are going down the drain fast.

