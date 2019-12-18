Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures are in sight, but snow isn’t

DETROIT – Temperatures will get even colder Wednesday night, but the snow on the ground when you woke up will be the last you see until after Santa’s sleigh has returned to the North Pole.

Arctic air at its worst

The coldest stretch of our forecast will roll in Wednesday night. Most of the area will end up with single-digit lows.

Winds will be lighter than they were Wednesday morning, so it might feel slightly colder than what the thermometer reads. Our 4ZONE page shows you all the small numbers for tomorrow morning.

Other side of normal

Thursday afternoon temperatures will recover to 30 degrees in the Metro Zone, but everyone will be below freezing and below normal. That will change Friday.

Temperatures will peak above normal to end the workweek, then stay there for nine straight days. It looks like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the 40s and dry.

Christmas forecast

Christmas week travel

Unless you’re going west of the Rockies, you won’t have any weather issues.

A system coming out of Colorado will make it to the upper Midwest by Christmas Day, so we’ll have to watch the Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan for impacts on Dec. 26 and beyond.

