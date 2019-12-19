Metro Detroit weather: Cold sunshine, then a warm-up!

Temperatures dropped off pretty quickly overnight, as expected, but then leveled off as a mid-level cloud deck moved in…that kept temps from plummeting as far as they could have, although it’s still a plenty cold start to the day with temperatures averaging low teens across the area (-12 to -11 degrees Celsius). Those clouds that moved in have perfect timing, as they’ll move out and give us plenty of sunshine today, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Today’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy but dry on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

It still looks dry and mild all the way through Christmas!

This morning’s computer models remain consistent with a dry and mild forecast all the way through Christmas. That’s great news for travelers around the region, although the heart still tugs for that White Christmas, of course. Here’s the holiday forecast, starting with this weekend:

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius). Hanukkah begins Sunday evening, and there will be no weather problems getting to the family Hanukkah party! Gotta keep those latkes dry (from the water…oil is a necessity).

Monday: Happy Festivus! If you don’t know what Festivus is, just find the Seinfeld Festivus episode on YouTube…it’s hysterical. Good luck with your feats of strength! Skies will be partly cloudy again for Festivus 2019, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and possibly even near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) if we get any bonus sunshine!

Tuesday, Christmas Eve Day: Mostly cloudy, but dry, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Eve: Dry, with evening temperatures in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday, Christmas Day: Merry Christmas! It’ll be a green one this year, but at least there won’t be any weather problems getting around town. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Thursday, Boxing Day: Mostly sunny, so a great day to get to the mall and exchange all of those gifts that don’t fit, with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).