Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold Thursday, weekend warm-up

It looks and feels a little better out there today as the sun tries to warm our spirits this Thursday afternoon around Metro Detroit.

Look for highs in the range of 30°F but the pesky breezes make it feel much cooler which means dress for single digits to mid teens. The winds are from the SSW 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times keeping things wind chilly. The winds will relax tonight and then as high pressure moves in, our conditions go from wind chilly to calm and mild for a nice long stretch ahead.

Friday forecast

Friday will be slightly warmer in the mid 30s and we’d likely see more neighborhoods in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in 40°F range if we had more sun like today. Instead, your Finally Friday will see mid and high level clouds coming and going, and probably coming more than going. Winds are lighter ESE 5-12 mph, and that breeze will bring lake enhanced clouds from Lake Erie keeping our temps short of their potential. It’s a dry day Friday and will be brighter for the big weekend ahead.

Weekend and beyond

Saturday night is the Winter Solstice as we officially welcome Winter at 11:19 PM, but our weather will not represent Winter. Look for Saturday sunshine through the early afternoon and highs in the lower 40s followed by high clouds in the afternoon. Sunday is the start of Hanukkah and we have been blessed with mid 40s and more sunshine than Saturday. Look out, we will flirt with 50°F on Monday around Metro Detroit.

No big storms coming our way, so there is seemingly no chance for a White Christmas in Detroit.

