Metro Detroit weather: Holiday temperatures start to rise

DETROIT – The worst of the week, and the entire forecast, is behind us. Temperatures continue to ramp up into Christmas week as we try to find any sign of snowflake or raindrop.

The Streak Is Growing

It seems like every day this week the models have expanded the mild stretch headed our way. Every day of the forecast has an above normal high. That’s 10 days if you’re scoring at home. And looking at data that takes us to New Year’s Day, that streak may get even larger. The peak of the warmth should come on Monday. Highs will be flirting with 50. And some of us will stay above freezing for morning lows on a few of those days as well.

Can’t Buy A Flake

In addition to being mild, most of our 10 Day Forecast is essentially dry. We’ve added a chance of rain on Christmas night. But our confidence is low. We’re between the two main jet streams, which are the location of fastest winds in the mid and upper levels. One’s well north and the other is well south. Jets are the train tracks upon which storms often travel across the country. So we’re in “no man’s land” meaning there will be a slow change in our forecast. And in our case that means high pressure, light winds and dry air reign supreme.

Christmas Week Travel

But we’re not the only ones who are stuck in a dry stretch. Holiday travel should be problem-free from a weather standpoint for most of the eastern U.S. However, a strong system will be affecting parts of the south on Sunday and Monday. That includes Atlanta. So if you’ve got connecting flights out of there, pay close attention to the forecast in the coming days.