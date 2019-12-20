Metro Detroit weather: Great day for a car wash

You know the winter drill around here: your car gets so dirty that you have no choice but to get it washed. But between periodic snow and the splashing from wet roads due to melting snow, the car wash doesn’t last very long. Well, this is a rare opportunity to get some value out of that car wash, as we should remain dry (with dry roads and no melting snow) through at least Christmas Eve, and possibly Christmas Day!

While we’ll have a lot of clouds around on our Friday, it will be a dry day. Highs should reach the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:04 p.m.

Clouds start breaking up during the night tonight, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Dry and mild all the way through Christmas – well, sort of

We are entering a remarkable (for this time of year) weather pattern of quiet weather that will stick around through Christmas. That’s great news for last minute shoppers, and travelers around our region, but not so great if you want a White Christmas, or want to use that new sled.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). Hannukah begins Sunday evening, and there will be no weather problems getting to the family Hannukah party!

Monday: Happy Festivus! If you don’t know what Festivus is, just find the Seinfeld Festivus episode on You Tube…it’s hysterical. Good luck with your feats of strength! Skies will be mostly sunny again for Festivus 2019, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). It’s not out of the question that some parts of our area, most notably the South Zone and southern West Zone, could hit 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius)!

Tuesday, Christmas Eve Day: Increasing clouds, but dry, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Eve: Cloudy but dry, with evening temperatures in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday, Christmas Day: Merry Christmas! It’ll be a green one this year, but at least there won’t be any weather problems getting around town. Skies should be cloudy, and it’s now a bit of a close call as to if we’ll get a light rain shower late in the day. Highs will remain mild, though, in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Thursday, Boxing Day: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, so no weather problems getting to the mall to exchange all of those gifts that don’t fit, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend: At this point, it looks dry on Saturday with a chance of rain showers on Sunday.