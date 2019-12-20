Metro Detroit weather: Long stretch of dry, warmer days begins

DETROIT – We didn’t get to 40 degrees Friday, but we’ll hit that mark each of the next eight days. That will be just part of a larger streak of 11 above-normal days in a row.

Sunshine and mild temperatures

This isn’t a great forecast for winter lovers, but we’ve got some unseasonably comfortable days ahead. Not only are temperatures heading higher, but sunshine is coming with it. Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be filled with El Sol. Plus, winds will be fairly light through the period.

Winter starts Saturday

Saturday is the winter solstice. The season officially begins at 11:19 p.m. Considering we get the least daylight on that day, we’re doing pretty well to end up with temperatures nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Green light for holiday travel

We’ll still see only one major travel problem for the pre-Christmas period, and that’s going to be in the South. Expect plenty of rain from New Orleans on Saturday to Atlanta on Sunday and the Carolinas on Christmas Eve Monday. Everywhere else east of the Rockies, including the entire state of Michigan, will remain dry.

Rain iffy for Christmas

We can’t rule out a late rain shower for Christmas night, but the chances are very slim. With an entirely dry forecast through the start of next weekend, Wednesday night is technically our best chance of precipitation until Dec. 29.

Both of our main long-range models have come in drier compared to earlier runs, so we’ll continue to watch it as Christmas approaches.

Another snowless December

After the Veterans Day storm in November, Mother Nature shut down the snow machine. We’ve recorded only 1.4 inches for the entire month of December. It’s unlikely we’ll see any more snow for the rest of the month, so that means we’ll finish tied for the ninth-snowiest December in Detroit history.

December snow

