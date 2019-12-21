Metro Detroit weather: Bright, milder than average Saturday

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown! Autumn is ending, but temps will be on the nice side.

Sunshine emerges today with increasing temperatures. The milder than average weather will help for shopping today, tonight and Sunday. A white Christmas looks less likely, but some exquisite local travel weather is in store for the holiday.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy way before dawn. Clearing skies occur during sunrise and breakfast. It will be cold. Families will need their coats hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm while going to and from morning services and early activities. Temperatures start in the lower middle 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be 10 or more degrees above average. Highs will be in the low 40s to around 45°F Closer to the Ohio border.

Sunset is at 5:04 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Families will have no problems with dry roads when going out to dinner and evening activities.

Saturday night will be chillier, but temperatures will still be above average. Overnight loans will be near 30°F.

Sunday will be bright and milder than average, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s -- perfect weather for any last-minute shopping before Christmas and holidays catch up. Hanukkah begins Sunday evening. Sunset is at 5:04 p.m. ET.

More sunshine returns Monday, and it will be even warmer. Highs will be near 50°F. Perfect travel weather for anyone arriving in or traveling out of the Southeast Michigan area.

Christmas Eve is Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 40s during the day.

Merry Christmas, Wednesday! It may not be snowing, but it will be easy to get to grandma’s house with highs in the 40s and cloudy skies.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there…available for both iPhones and Androids!