Metro Detroit weather: Fair skies for fall’s final evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

The last evening of Autumn 2019 is Saturday evening, and it will feel more like the first evening of spring. It remains dry, tonight. Then, it will be bright and relatively mild Sunday. Warmer than average weather lasts through Christmas.

Saturday evening will be fair and become chillier. Families will have no problems with dry roads when going out to dinner and evening activities. Basketball fans will need the jackets and coats by the end of the Pistons game against the Chicago Bulls at LCA. Temps start in the low 40s during the 7:00 p.m. tip off and will fall to the upper 30s before midnight.

Winter begins with the winter solstice at 11:19 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be chillier, but temperatures will still be above average. Overnight loans will be near 30°F.

Sunday will be bright and milder than average, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s -- perfect weather for any last-minute shopping before Christmas and holidays catch up. Hanukkah begins Sunday evening. Sunset is at 5:04 p.m. ET.

More sunshine returns Monday, and it will be even warmer. Highs will be near 50°F. Perfect travel weather for anyone arriving in or traveling out of the Southeast Michigan area.

Christmas Eve is Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 40s during the day.

Merry Christmas, Wednesday! It may not be snowing, but it will be easy to get to grandma’s house with highs in the 40s and cloudy skies.

