Metro Detroit weather: Blue skies, milder for winter’s first afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday afternoon and Happy Hanukkah, Motown!

Welcome to the first full day of winter, which means winter’s first afternoon. It will feel more spring-like than winter-like, and even higher temps are arriving Monday.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and milder. A southwesterly wind flow will allow highs to reach the upper 40s -- delightful conditions for folks who are celebrating Hanukkah, including Menorah in the D at Campus Martius at 4:30 p.m. ET, or doing some holiday shopping.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures will be near 40°F -- excellent for hockey fans outside LCA for the 7:00 p.m. ET Red Wings game against the Coyotes.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly here here overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

More blue skies, and it will be even warmer, Monday. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s.

Welcome to Christmas Eve, Tuesday. It will be cloudier, but Santa will still make his rounds at night. Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s. Temperatures retreat to the 30s at night.

Merry Christmas, Wednesday! It will be mostly cloudy, but it will still be dry. Excellent weather for going to grandma’s house for dinner. Before that, afternoon temperatures will reach the low and mid-40s.

Happy Kwanzaa, Thursday! Cloud stay in place, but so will milder-than-average conditions. Afternoon tabs which the mid-40s, again.

