Fabulous 50s!

Happy Chanukah! The Jewish Festival of Lights began Sunday evening, and continues for eight days with candle lighting, festive food, and gifts.

Happy Festivus! If you don’t know what Festivus is, head over to YouTube and check out this hysterical Seinfeld episode. While it might be too late at this point to buy your aluminum pole, you still have time to prepare for the airing of your grievances, and your feats of strength!

Festivus, of course, is followed by Christmas and, while we won’t get our White Christmas, what we do get isn’t bad for second place! After a wonderful weekend, we’ll do it all over again with lots of sunshine today, and highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:00 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:05 p.m.

Increasing clouds Monday night following the passage of a cold front. This is a weak front, and it doesn’t have much moisture to work with, so it’ll come through dry. Lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Eve Day will be dry, and we’ll hopefully see some sunshine develop during the day. Highs behind the Monday night cold front will drop to the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Eve will also be dry, with evening temperatures in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius), but temperatures then leveling off for the rest of the night as that cold front retreats back to the north as a warm front.

Merry Christmas! Christmas Day will be a mild one this year, with at least partial sunshine, and highs back into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Happy Kwanzaa! We being the week-long celebration of African heritage in our African-American community with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, and highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy on Friday, with highs again near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The computer models are in disagreement with the weekend weather pattern but, as best as I can determine from the long range models, Saturday appears dry with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), and there’s a chance of rain on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius). This could change…stay tuned.

