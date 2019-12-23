Metro Detroit weather: Mostly clear, chilly Sunday night with a warmer Monday ahead

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night and Happy Hanukkah, Motown!

Another clear, chilly night is on the way. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with sunshine. Temps remain well above average Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and for the first couple of days of Kwanzaa.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly here here overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

More blue skies, and it will be even warmer, Monday. Afternoon temps will be in the low 50s.

Welcome to Christmas Eve, Tuesday. It will be cloudier, but Santa will still make his rounds at night. Daytime highs will be in the middle 40s. Temperatures retreat to the 30s at night.

Merry Christmas, Wednesday! It will be mostly cloudy, but it will still be dry. Excellent weather for going to grandma’s house for dinner. Before that, afternoon temperatures will reach the low and mid 40s.

Happy Kwanzaa, Thursday! Clouds stay in place, but so will milder-than-average conditions. Afternoon tabs which the middle 40s, again.

Friday will be cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 40s. Showers develop and arrive Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be in the 30s in the morning and the 40s in the afternoon. Saturday’s showers will be wet. Sunday’s will be wet and snowy.

