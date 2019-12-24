A green, but mild Christmas, Plus: Track Santa on the Local4Casters Weather App!

Merry Christmas!

If I hadn’t told you yesterday, you might not have known that a cold front swept across the area Monday evening. The front had very little moisture to work with, so it generated no rain or snow. In fact, only high, thin clouds accompanied the front. Wind behind the front has shifted and will blow from the east today, which will advect moisture from Lakes Erie and Huron our way and generate thicker clouds for at least the first part of the day. These clouds should tend to break up as the afternoon progresses.

It’ll be a cooler day than on Monday, with highs reaching the low to mid 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius), compared to Monday’s highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius). Remember, however, that our average high this time of year is 34 degrees (1 degree Celsius), so what we’ve done is cooled off from well-above average temperatures to “just” above average temperatures. The aforementioned east wind will blow at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:00 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Christmas Eve will be dry, with temperatures this evening dropping into the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius), and then not dropping much more after that as warmer air makes a return to the area. Southeast wind at 2 to 5 mph means that a mouse won’t be the only thing not stirring tonight!

The kids love to watch Santa's progress, and this year we'll make it the easiest way EVER to show them where the Jolly Old Man is in his journey to bring gifts to all of the world's children! Starting around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon and continuing through 11:00 p.m., Local 4 Meteorologist Brandon Roux and I will post hourly video updates showing where Santa is! These will be short videos…less than one minute…which is short enough to keep the kids' attention. If you don't already have the Local4Casters Weather App, what are you waiting for? It's truly one of the best weather apps in the nation, and it's FREE. Just search under "WDIV" in the app store…it's right there. Gather the kids around your phone to watch 4 Live Santa Radar! Merry Christmas!

Christmas Day will also be dry, with partly cloudy skies, and highs once again near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday as we start Kwanzaa, with mild highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a very small light shower chance. Lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to start on Friday, with at least partial sun developing during the day. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The computer models are starting to yield a more confident solution to the weekend weather pattern evolution. As I suspected yesterday, Saturday definitely looks to be the better day. It will likely remain dry throughout the daylight hours, albeit mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

We may barely remain dry for our Saturday evening Date Night plans, before rain moves in after midnight.

Sunday looks to start with a solid band of rain, with it becoming a windy day once the cold front crosses the area. Highs probably still in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), depending upon the cold front’s timing, of course.

New Year’s Eve Outlook

New Year’s Eve looks dry right now, with temperatures near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius).