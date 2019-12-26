Metro Detroit weather: How long could this last?

DETROIT – Christmas Day 2019 will go down in the history books as Detroit’s second warmest since 1934, and Mother Nature kept her foot on the gas this afternoon as temperatures soared into the mid to upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Officially, Metro Airport hit 58 degrees at 3 p.m., which broke the old record high of 57 degrees set just three years ago in 2016.

We will have a mild night tonight, as an approaching cold front won’t cross the area until late at night. A few sprinkles or light showers may accompany the front, but shouldn’t have much impact (and will be gone well before the Friday morning rush hour). Overnight lows will be warmest in the eastern part of our area – the colder air gets to you last – where lows may hold in the low to mid 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius). West of US-23, where the front comes through first, you may see lows drop into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Any clouds first thing Friday morning will move out, with mostly sunny skies developing. Temperatures may initially boost upward into the mid to upper 40s (7 to 9 degrees Celsius) by midday, but then start falling in the afternoon as the incoming colder air overtakes the sunshine’s impact. West-southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s (-2 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday will definitely be the better of the two weekend days -- you may want to take advantage of the weather and get those Christmas lights down. Skies will be mostly sunny for at least half of the day, and possibly into early afternoon, before clouds start increasing. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius) are still well above average and will feel pretty nice in the sunshine.

We remain dry for our Saturday evening (Date Night) plans -- that’s great news.

Rain then develops late Saturday night / early Sunday morning. Some models keep it raining most of the day, while other models try to move it out during the afternoon. I’ll have to fine tune this part of the forecast tomorrow. But regardless, it still appears likely that we’ll hit the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) once again!

A Word About Next Week

Temperatures next week return to a more typical regime of mid to upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius) on most days. However, something to keep an eye on is next weekend and beyond: for two days now, the long range computer models (called ensembles) suggest that very cold temperatures will plunge down into the Great Lakes region. Stay tuned. Winter isn’t dead yet!