Metro Detroit weather: More fog, warmer temperatures Thursday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday and the day after Christmas, Motown!

Thursday morning begins just like the holiday and ends even warmer. Use caution on the roads while driving to the store for returns or great deals. It remains much warmer than average, Friday. The next chance of showers is this weekend with temps back to normal afterward.

Thursday morning will be very foggy and chilly. Stay extra alert while driving and walking because visibility will be extremely low in spots. Remember to use low beams, never high beams, in the fog whether the sun is up or not. Temps start in the upper 30s and low 40s. Be careful on any slippery surfaces, too. Pack your patience while going to and from stores or the mall for any gift returns or purchases.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon be mostly cloudy but very warm. Highs will be 20 degrees above average or more. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Conditions will be great to people celebrating Boxing Day at the Detroit City Clubhouse or Merry Mechanical Marvels at the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills.

Sunset is at 5:07 p.m. ET.

Thursday evening will be mostly cloudy, cool and dry. Great conditions, again, for basketball fans going to and from Little Caesars Arena for the Detroit Pistons game versus Washington. Tip off is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and cool to downright mild. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s; very high minimums for late December. Patchy fog has the possibility of developing, to use caution on roadways, again.

Friday will be gray for the first half of the day, then will be filled with blue-er skies during the second half. It continues to be unseasonably mild with highs near 50 degrees.

Saturday will become cloudier under cool conditions. Those clouds release rain showers, Saturday afternoon and evening. Heavier, more persistent rain is more likely Saturday night. Daytime temps will be in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be have a chance of rain, and it will be mild. Highs will be in the low 50s.

The final days of 2019 will have temps that come down to earth. Highs will be in the 30s and lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies, Monday and Tuesday.

Detroit rings in the new year with more seasonable temps (near or below freezing) from Tuesday night, New Year’s Eve, to Wednesday, New Year’s Day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there…available for both iPhones and Androids!