Detroit is warmer than Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles right now

If you’re enjoying the December mild stretch around Southeast Michigan, be sure to call your friends in warm places and brag.

Temps have been in the low 50s for the last few days, giving us one of the warmest Christmas weeks in decades.

The temperature right now, at 8 a.m., is 52 degrees. That’s warmer than some very typically warm places around the U.S., including Phoenix (46 degrees), Las Vegas (46 degrees) and Los Angeles (44 degrees).

Brag while you can -- this surely won’t last much longer. In fact, it’ll dip back into the 40s today, with a quick re-warm up on Sunday, and then back to 30s by Monday. We had a good run!