Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this weekend

DETROIT – Happy Friday, Motown!

After record-breaking one on the first day of Kwanzaa, the second day, today, will go from warm to chilly and cloudy to brighter. It remains dry, Friday and Saturday. The next storm system brings back spring-like temps but significant rain, Sunday.

Friday morning has overcast skies, but it remains warm with a southwesterly wind. After a wind shift at breakfast time, Temps start dropping. The mercury will fall to the low and mid 40s by lunch time.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m. ET.

On the plus side, Friday afternoon will be sunnier. We will still need our jackets and hats, though. It remains chilly with temps in the low and mid 40s.

Sunset is at 5:08 p.m. ET.

Friday evening will be fair and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Families will need knit hats to stay warm going to and from Kwanzaa celebrations.

Friday night, the temperature will keep dropping, but the cold air will be tolerable. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s, which are closer to average highs this time of year.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and chillier. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Another warm front arrives Sunday with higher times but healthy amount of rain. Football fans will need their umbrellas before going out tailgating so they can have them ready for the afternoon. The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET. Rain showers arrive after lunchtime, and the rain will become widespread and persistent during the game and for the ride home. High temperatures will reach the middle 50s.

Next week

Monday and Tuesday are the last two days of 2019 and a decade. After a cold front passes, temperatures fall to more seasonable ranges. Under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 20s.

Tuesday night, New Year’s Eve night, we will ring in the new year with dry and chilly conditions. Temperatures will be around 32°F at midnight under fair skies.

Happy new year, Wednesday! The first day of 2020 will be mostly sunny and chilly. Temperatures reach 40°F.

