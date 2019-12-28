Metro Detroit weather: Chilly and dry Saturday followed by warmer, wet conditions

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

For the final weekend of 2019, Saturday will be dry and chilly. Sunday will be warm and wet. It feels a bit more like winter as we leave the old year and enter the new one. Snowflakes are in the forecast before the year ends.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. It remains chilly with highs in the low 40s to 45 degrees. It will be dry for families going to and from Kwanzaa celebrations or activities like the Merry Mechanical Marvels exhibit at the Cranbrook Institute of Science.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is always a fan-favorite, and their performance is at 8 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. It will be chilly and mostly cloudy with temperatures near 40 degrees, Saturday evening.

Saturday night becomes chillier with clouds becoming lower and thicker. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Rain develops and arrives Sunday morning and for the rest of the day. Temperatures rise to the middle and upper 50s in the afternoon. Umbrellas and rain gear will be needed for football fans tailgating and going to the 1 p.m. Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

The last Monday of 2019 will have cloudy skies with colder conditions after a cold front passes. Temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning and the upper 30s in the afternoon. A few leftover rain and snow showers are possible in the morning.

New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A westerly wind will grab some lake effect snow and give Southeast Michigan a chance of scattered snow during the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s. By nightfall and at midnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, and it will be freezing (in the low 30s) at midnight when we welcome the new year.

Happy New Year, Wednesday! The first day of 2020 will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

