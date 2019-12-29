Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain falls, temperatures rise Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown. Happy Hanukkah and Happy Kwanzaa! Today is day four of Kwanzaa, and the theme is Ujamaa (Collective Economics).

Today’s weather theme is soggy and warm. Rain is arriving and will be heavy, at times, especially during the day. Monday remains wet and mild. Colder air arrives as we leave the old year and bring in the new. Even a few snowflakes will fall before the year’s (and decade’s) end.

Sunday morning becomes wet before dawn. Scattered light to moderate showers arrive from the east and south east. Temperatures rise from the 30s just after midnight to the 40s before dawn on Sunday.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Football fans and tailgaters will need their rain gear and plan on indoor tailgating activities. Rain will be heavy at times, especially during the late morning and early afternoon. There’s even a chance of a thunderstorm or two before the Lions game.

The Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field at 1 p.m. During the game the rain outside becomes more scattered in the afternoon. The Detroit area will still have cloudy skies for the afternoon, but it becomes warmer. It feels like spring-time again with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

Another round of rain returns Sunday evening and Sunday night. Sunday evening becomes wet with light to moderate rain moving in from the south. Temperatures will be around 50°F at dinner time. Families going out to Kwanzaa celebrations and Hanukkah ceremonies will need to be careful on wet roads. As always, look out for pedestrians.

Sunday night will still be wet. Overnight lows will be near 40°F. On Monday it will be raining in the morning.

The one-and-a-half day rain total will be around an inch or more in many spots. Homeowners must make sure their basements are secure and dry.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will be near 50°F.

After a cold front passes, it becomes colder for New Year’s Eve Tuesday and New Year’s Day Wednesday. Tuesday will have scattered snow showers from lake affect snow generated with wind whipping off of Lake Michigan.

Temperatures will be in the 30s all day . By midnight and when we ring in 2020, snowflakes will have gone away, and the temperature will be at 32°F. Bundle up before going out to New Year’s Eve parties.

Happy New Year, Wednesday. New Year’s Day will be partly sunny and chilly, but not too cold. Highs will be in your 40°F.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here: