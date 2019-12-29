Metro Detroit weather: Saturday night starts chilly, then temps rise and rain falls

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

It’s chilly before midnight, Saturday night. Then, temperatures rise and rain begins to fall by dawn. Sunday will be soggy. Monday will, too. Colder air arrives with snowflakes before 2019 ends.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temps will be in the 30s before midnight. Filters moonlight and the planet Venus are visible. Milder air arrives, overnight. Temps rise to the low 40s by dawn. This warmer air has rain, too. So, rain begins to fall before sunrise, too.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Rain develops and arrives, Sunday morning and for the rest of the morning. Temps rise to the middle and upper 50s in the afternoon. Umbrellas and rain gear will be needed for football fans tailgating and going to the 1:00 p.m. ET Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

Rain will be heavy, at times, by late-morning and midday. A thunderstorm or two is possible, too. Monday afternoon will be cloudy with scattered rain.

The last Monday of 2019 will have cloudy skies with colder conditions after a cold front passes. Temps will be in the 20s in the morning and the upper 30s in the afternoon. A few leftover rain and snow showers are possible in the morning.

New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A westerly wind will grab some lake effect snow and give Southeast Michigan a chance of scattered snow during the day. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 30s. By nightfall and at midnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, and it will be freezing (in the low 30s) at midnight when we welcome the new year.

Happy New Year, Wednesday! The first day of 2020 will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs near 40 degrees.

