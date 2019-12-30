Damaging wind gusts hit Southeast Michigan with snow on the way

DETROIT – A potent front crossed the area this morning, with damaging wind gusts quickly developing close to the front.

Here is a list of the peak gusts I’ve received as of 11:00 a.m. which, no doubt, caused the over 20,000 customers reported by DTE to have lost power:

Metro Airport 58 mph

St. Clair Shores (off shore marine station) 54 mph

Detroit City Airport 51 mph

Troy 49 mph

Harrison Township (Selfridge Air National Guard Base) 47 mph

Monroe 45 mph

Ypsilanti 45 mph

Ann Arbor 44 mph

Flint 44 mph

Grosse Ile 44 mph

Adrian 43 mph

Port Huron 41 mph

Waterford 40 mph

Lapeer 38 mph

Howell 36 mph

Gusts between 40 and 45 mph are still possible today, so the National Weather Service’s Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4:00 p.m. The wind direction is also important: blowing from the southwest across Lake St. Clair has heightened the flood and shoreline damage threat, so the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 4:00 p.m. for the St. Clair County shoreline areas along Lake St. Clair.

Today’s sunrise was at 8:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:10 p.m. You may not have noticed it, but we have more daylight than we did a week ago!

Tuesday snow

Mostly cloudy tonight, with snow showers possible late at night that could affect the Tuesday morning commute. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius), with a southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph.

More: Most of Michigan will be shoveling snow by Tuesday morning: What to know

Snow showers on Tuesday will end during the afternoon, but not before potentially accumulating an inch or two in the heaviest locations. Breezy highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), with wind chills around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy but, most importantly, dry on New Year’s Eve (snow already on the ground notwithstanding), with evening wind chills still around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Actual temperatures overnight should drop into the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius) by Wednesday morning.

New Year’s Day and beyond

We may start the New Year with clouds, but it should become mostly sunny pretty quickly. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Increasing afternoon clouds on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops Thursday night and continues into Friday, with highs Friday in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Snow showers are likely on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Colder air then arrives for the first few days of the following week.