Metro Detroit weather: Wind advisory expires as colder Monday evening arrives

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday evening, Motown!

Our wind advisory for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan expires at 4 p.m. Afterward, people must remain cautious. If you come across any downed wires, remember to keep clear and to call authorities and the utility company immediately. Also, drivers must treat all intersections with broken traffic lights as four-way stops.

St. Clair County’s Lakeshore Flood Warning expires at 4:00 p.m. ET, too, as winds relax.

Monday evening will be mostly cloudy with falling temps. It become colder Monday night with snow showers developing by New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, morning. Some accumulation is expected. New Year’s Day will be brighter.

Monday evening is mostly cloudy and goes from very windy to breezy. Temps continue to fall from the upper 30s to the middle 30s closer to dinner time. Families must grab their coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm.

Clouds returns Monday night while it becomes colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s. The wrap around moisture from a departing storm system plus winds whipping off Lake Michigan give the development of snow showers a chance, early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning will be cold and snowy. Motorists can expect a slow morning commute as streets and highways become slippery and slushy. Be especially careful on untreated roads and sidewalks. The snow becomes more scattered, Tuesday afternoon. A half inch to 1 inch of snow is likely south of 8 Mile Road, including Detroit. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible north of 8 Mile Road. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

By New Year’s Eve night, Tuesday night, snow leaves and it gets colder. Temps will be near freezing at midnight when we say hello to 2020.

Happy New Year, Wednesday! New Year’s Day will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees; 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Thursday, the second day of 2020, will have temps in the low 40s with a little more sunshine.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

Track the radar: