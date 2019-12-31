Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, chilly for the final evening of 2019

DETROIT – Happy New Year’s Eve, Motown, and welcome to Tuesday evening!

With a winter wonderland still outdoors, snow continues to stop falling as temperatures fall, too. We will welcome the new year with clouds overhead and sub-freezing conditions, tonight. Some sun comes back for the first day of 2020. We will see higher temperatures Friday and during the new year’s first weekend.

Tuesday evening will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be in the low 30s with only a few lingering snowflakes at dinner time. Hockey fans will need to dress in their favorite Red Wings winter coat to stay warm outside LCA where the Detroit Red Wings host the San Jose Sharks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Families will need to use caution on the roads and watch for re-freezing on ramps, bridges, overpasses and neighborhood streets and parking lots.

Sunset is at 5:11 p.m. ET.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. The temperature at midnight and for the first second of 2020 will be near 30 degrees F, and wind chills will be in the 20s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s with wind chills in the teens. Partygoers will need to bundle up before venturing out to their destinations.

Michigan Football Forecast

Michigan Wolverines take on Alabama in the citrus bowl in Orlando, Florida. Kick off is at 1 PM Eastern. Tailgaters will have temperatures in the 50s were glorious sunshine in Central Florida. At kick off, temperatures will be in the lower middle 60s. High temperatures buy games and will be near 70°F. Enjoy the blue skies and warm weather!

Happy New Year, Wednesday! The first day of 2020 will see sunshine returning to the Motor City with highs in the upper 30s, which is above average.

The second day of the new year will have even higher temperatures. Thursday will have sunshine in the morning and clouds in the afternoon. That will not stop temperatures from rising to near 45°F.

Friday will have rain showers, not snow showers, and it becomes warmer. Highs will be near 50°F.

No big winter-like pattern for the first weekend of 2020, but it will be chillier. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday will have a few scattered showers, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy.

