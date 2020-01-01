Metro Detroit weather: More chances of snow around the corner

DETROIT – Same stuff, different decade. Happy New Year! We’re starting 2020 (other than the snow) right where we left off. Our streak of above normal temperatures is still going. But another chance of snow is around the corner.

Can’t Stop The Streak

Some of us had enough to shovel this morning... topping 4 inches in Oakland county. But high temperatures still finished above normal. That's now the 13th day in a row. If the forecast holds, we'll be looking at three weeks straight of above normal highs. The closest we'll come to breaking a link in that chain will be over the weekend when we're expecting our next chance of snow.

Snow Returns Saturday

Friday rain turns to snow on Saturday, giving us just enough to get the shovels out again (about 1–2 inches). It looks like we’ll see flakes for most of the day. Then we get a break on Sunday morning. But we’ll see some lake-enhanced snow push in during the afternoon. That will give us weekend totals of 2–4 inches. Highest numbers will be beneath the lake bands on Sunday, which will be spots in the West and North Zones.

Dry Week Ahead

That snow will be gone for the morning commute on Monday, but we’ll get another wave light snow, with less accumulation. After that we start another dry stretch that will last late into next weekend. We may not see a ton of sunshine, but we’ll hover just above normal for the first part of the week, then spike into the 40s for the back half.