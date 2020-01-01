Metro Detroit weather: Wind makes for chilly New Year’s Day despite increasing sunshine, temps

DETROIT – Happy new year from all of us at Local 4 News! It’s cloudy and cool in Metro Detroit as you head out on this New Year’s Day.

We will get more and more sunshine as the day goes on, and temperatures in the mid-20s on Wednesday morning will warm to near 40 degrees later in the afternoon. Winds WSW at 7-17 mph will keep wind chills in the teens to mid-20s most of the day. Dress for that if you’re spending any time outside.

Thursday

We will see sunshine mixed with some high clouds and morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s for the first part of Thursday. Skies should become only partly sunny in the afternoon, but highs will hit the low to mid-40s and feel a bit cooler, with winds SW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Rain is trying to sneak in late Thursday, but dry air in place will fight it off and, at most, a few light rain showers are possible late Thursday evening.

Friday

Friday will be wetter, with rain and temperatures again into the 40s. Models show much of the midday rain trending east in Ohio and Southern Ontario during the day. But we expect some moderate rain Friday, especially east of I-275 through the afternoon and evening.

This weekend

Rain will change to snow Saturday, and models suggest some minor accumulations of 0-2″ around Metro Detroit to start the weekend.

There will be a few flurries Sunday, but you can see our current warming trend will return to winter this weekend.

