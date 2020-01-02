Metro Detroit Weather: Temperatures drop before more snowfall

DETROIT – We're melting the last of our New Year's snow just in time to get a fresh replacement this weekend. But in the meantime, enjoy these balmy temperatures.

Temps Drop Before The Snow

We've got one more day with highs in the mid 40s. Then the mercury drops this weekend. But not enough to go below normal. This two-week streak of above average temperatures will likely turn into 3 weeks plus. But, honestly, there's nothing even in the longer range data to suggest below normal temperatures before the middle of the month.

Mostly Dry Friday

A big slug of rain will pass just to our southeast Friday. It may get close enough to give us a bit of drizzle late tonight. Then again Friday evening, we may see some raindrops in our South Zone before the snow gets going.

Flakes Fly Saturday

It took 50 days to get more than an inch of snow here, following our Veterans Day wallop. Now we wait only three days to get another inch plus. Snow will get started in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. Most of it will be light, but it will be around off-and-on throughout the daylight hours. Saturday evening and the first half of Sunday will be dry, before a reinforcing shot of snow arrives for Sunday afternoon.

This isn’t going to be huge event. But it will be enough to get out the shovels (maybe just the plastic ones) by Monday morning. And this time we won’t have the 40s coming behind to do the shoveling for us.