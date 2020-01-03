Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chances for wintry weather both days this weekend

DETRPOT – Good Friday afternoon!

It is still on the mild side, but the clouds produce a dull look to things around Metro Detroit to end this shortened school and workweek. Temperatures have been hovering in the low to mid-40s all day, and with the clouds there won’t be too much movement in those numbers today.

We are watching a couple of weak cold fronts pushing through over the next 24 hours. One has actually just passed through here heading east and it has steered big rains over Ohio to our south and east.

Still, a little drizzle is possible today and tonight in our South Zone and parts of Southern Ontario. No biggie! The winds are lighter NW 5-10 mph and it will slowly cool down through your weekend.

Saturday

Saturday morning is a close call with a storm moving again just to our south and east. Be careful driving through Ohio and Pennsylvania as we anticipate a slippery wintry mix down there tomorrow.

At most, we will see a couple of hours of light wintry mix here, especially east of I-275 and south of 10 Mile and then it’s just cloudy and a bit breezy with morning temps near freezing, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The winds will be WNW 5-15 gusting to 20 mph keeping wind chills in the 20s most of your Saturday all around Metro Detroit.

Sunday

There’s a better chance for wintry weather on Sunday, but not until late afternoon and/or evening.

Morning temps start in the mid 20s and we should see highs in the mid to maybe upper 30s with a stiff breeze picking up WSW 10-25 mph keeping that ‘feels like’ or wind chill in the teens to low 20s at best. The snow comes at us from the west and northwest as a clipper and should produce an inch in our North Zone.

Most of the rest of us south of M 59 will see a light coating to possibly nothing closer to the Ohio border. Monday is windy but dry, although we may see a few lake effect flurries.

Next week

There are no big storms in our near future as model data suggests temps above average in the mid to upper 30s next week with light snow chances late Tuesday and Wednesday.

