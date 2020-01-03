Metro Detroit Weather: Mild stretch continues

DETROIT – Near to above average temperatures will continue for the foreseeable future, with no Arctic blasts in sight.

Today will be cloudy, with perhaps a few sprinkles possible this morning, especially across our South Zone. Highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind becoming northwest at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Cloudy tonight with rain showers developing. Lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius). Northwest wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Rain showers will mix with and possibly change to wet snow on Saturday. Snow accumulation, if any, will be a half-inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a rain or wet snow shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

Partly cloudy on Monday…a relatively pleasant winter day…with highs near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers are possible on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius) Wednesday and in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) on Thursday.

Rain is likely on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

