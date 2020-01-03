Metro Detroit weather: Rain and snow move in this weekend

DETROIT – Temperatures are set to dive this weekend, as rain and snow move in for both Saturday and Sunday. But snow accumulation looks lighter than it did earlier in the week.

Slick streets ahead

There's quite a bit of rain in the southern half of the country. Most of us that will miss us, but expect showers to develop closer to midnight for many of us.

Overnight, temperatures will continue dropping, changing from rain to snow. There might be a few slick spots for early drivers Saturday morning, but there shouldn’t be much snow accumulation. In fact, other than a few widely scattered snow showers Saturday morning, much of the day will be cloudy and dry.

Snow returns Sunday

The second half of the weekend will bring another chance of snow, but the core of that system will affect northern lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula more than us.

North Zone locations might get a noticeable accumulation, but the rest of us should just get our lawns covered at the most. Therefore, total accumulation over the weekend should be under an inch for most of us.

Snowfall forecast

Getting active

Mild and dry were the two headlines for much of the last two months, but that will change next week. The jet stream isn’t so wavy after the weekend, which means we’ll see temperatures closer to normal (closer won’t mean below, though) and systems that are faster moving and more numerous. Check out the 10-day forecast for rain and snow next week.

Jet stream

Track the radar: