Metro Detroit weather forecast: Slippery Saturday morning, cloudy and chilly

DETROIT – Happy Saturday Motown and welcome to the first weekend of 2020!

Southeast Michigan will be grazed by a storm system, Saturday morning. This will mean slippery conditions, but it becomes drier later. Sunday will be the opposite; dry in the morning and slick in the afternoon. Both days will be chilly.

Saturday morning will have light rain and snow from before sunrise to just afterward. Temperatures start in the upper 20s and low 30s. South of 8 Mile through Detroit and to the Ohio border rain and snow showers are possible in the pre-dawn hours. North of 8 Mile light snow is possible. Neighborhoods that receive snow will acquire only light accumulations; an inch or less.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly. Families will need their hats, coats, scarves and gloves to stay warm while going to and from services and activities. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s. Remember to use caution while removing holiday decorations. Be careful on slippery surfaces and always have a spotter when using a ladder.

Sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and colder. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy and feel like and look like winter again. Highs will be in the middle 30s. A clipper system brings snow in the afternoon. Another inch of snow is possible in some spots. It will be slippery going to and from the Michigan-Michigan State basketball game in East Lansing. Tip off is at 1:30 p.m. Factor an extra 30 to 45 minutes in your trip.

Monday becomes sunnier and remains chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s after morning lows in the 20s.

Tuesday has a chance of snow with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the low 30s.

