Metro Detroit weather: Overcast skies Saturday afternoon, chilly

DETROIT – Happy Saturday Motown, and welcome to the first weekend of 2020!

The afternoon remains cloudy, and it feels like winter for a change. It will look like it a bit, once again Sunday when snowflakes return. Then it becomes brighter Monday.

Saturday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly. Hats, coats, scarves and gloves will be needed to stay warm while going to and from services and activities. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s. Remember to use caution on the roads with isolated slick spots and take your time while removing holiday decorations. Be careful on slippery surfaces and always have a spotter when using a ladder.

Sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and colder. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy and feel like winter again. Highs will be in the middle 30s. A clipper system brings snow in the afternoon. Another inch of snow is possible in some spots. It will be slippery going to and from the Michigan-Michigan State basketball game in East Lansing. Tip off is at 1:30 p.m. Factor an extra 30 to 45 minutes in your trip.

Monday becomes sunnier and remains chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s after morning lows in the 20s.

Tuesday has a chance of snow with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the low 30s.

