Metro Detroit weather: Colder Saturday night with clouds breaking apart

Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

It becomes colder, tonight, but temps remain about 5 degrees above average. It will be dry with cloudy skies, at first. Sunday has a chance of afternoon snow. Then, it’s followed by days with 40 degrees or more; some days sooner than others.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy and feel like and look like winter, again. Highs will be in the mid 30s. A fast-moving trough brings snow in the afternoon. A trace to an inch of snow is possible in some spots. It will be slippery going to and from the Michigan-Michigan State basketball game in East Lansing. Tip off is at 1:30 p.m. ET. Factor an extra 30 to 45 minutes in your trip.

Monday becomes sunnier and remains chilly. Highs will be in the mid 30s after morning lows in the 20s.

Tuesday has a chance of snow with highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 30s.

