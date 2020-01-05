Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snowy Sunday afternoon in spots

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sanilac County until 7 p.m. Sunday

Happy Sunday and welcome to the first Sunday of 2020 Motown!

A trough moves quickly across the regions bringing snow with it. Accumulations will be light, but we must always remain alert at the hint of any slippery conditions. Temperatures will be above average again later this week (as early as tomorrow).

A trough of low pressure races toward Detroit in Southeast Michigan Sunday afternoon. It means the chance of light to moderate snow by the end of lunchtime and afterward.

Drivers must be very careful on the roads, especially traveling to and from the big college basketball game in East Lansing. Michigan takes on Michigan State at 1:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center. Same for the 1 p.m. Univ. of Detroit game against Wright State and the 3 p.m. Oakland Univ. game against N. Kentucky.

Ramps, bridges and overpasses will be tricky to navigate on I-96 and other highways and freeways. Accumulations will be light by the end of the afternoon and into Sunday evening.

A trace to a half inch of new snow is possible along I-94 and southward. In Detroit, southern Oakland County and southern Macomb County, a half inch of new snow is possible. Snow totals will be closer to an inch from 8 mile Hall Road/M-59. Neighborhoods north of M-59 and along the I-69 corridor will see an inch or more. Around 1 to 3 inches are possible in the interior of The Thumb, including Sanilac County.

Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s, so some raindrops may mix in with snowflakes. If this happens frequently enough, snow totals may be lower.

Sunset is at 5:15 p.m.

Snow moves away Sunday evening. Temperatures go back to around the freezing mark.

Sunday night will become partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Monday becomes sunnier and temperatures go back above average. Daytime temps will be near 40°F and in the low 40s. Any snow from Sunday will melt.

Tuesday has another chance of rain and snow. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s during the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will see above average temperatures again. There is a chance of rain on Friday, but each day will have temperatures around 40°F or higher.

