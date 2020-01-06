Metro Detroit weather forecast: Brace for single-digit wind chills, rain, snow

DETROIT – After sailing through the first couple weeks of winter, things get very active in the next several days including single digit wind chills, rain and snow. The "how much" part of the snow factor is still very much in question.

Blustery First Half

Winds will be gusty through the middle of the week. Gusts will hit 25-30 mph Tuesday and Wednesday. That will take wind chills down a noticeable notch during the days, but our morning starts will really get your attention. Wednesday morning will feel like single digits in most locations. Thursday will feel like the teens, despite air temperatures both days in the 20s. Check the 4ZONE page for a breakdown of Wednesday's wind chills.

Midweek Transition

The cold Canadian air invading Tuesday night will do more than just drop wind chills. It will snap our above normal streak that's been going since the start of Winter. If the forecast holds, and Wednesday's highs peak in the upper 20s, that will end our streak at 18 days. But it's a one-and-done event. Temperatures go back above normal on Thursday and stay there through the entire forecast.

Streak-ending cold on Jan. 8, 2020.

Messy Second Half

Wednesday begins a messy stretch that will take us into the weekend. Lake effect snow will enter our area. No accumulation expected. Thursday, temperatures rebound leading to late-day rain. Friday starts with rain as we watch a powerful system develop for the weekend.

Weekend Worries

It’s still several days away, but both of our main long range models are showing a powerful snowmaker invading the Great Lakes. Someone’s going to end up with a mess of snow on Saturday. But will it be us? It’s way too early to tell right now. We’re fairly confident that the system will develop and be a prolific snow-maker but it’s way too early to nail down the timing and placement. Add to that, temperatures that will be close to 32, and there are literally more questions than answers right now. Just be aware that we’re monitoring this system and check back with us as the weekend draws near.