Metro Detroit weather: Snow and clouds leave, Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

After a brief rise in evening temps, they fall again overnight. Skies clear paving the way for sunshine and higher temps, Monday. After some slippery weather before mid-week and lower temperatures, we rise above 40 degrees again with rain. An amazing trip on the temperature roller coaster is on the way.

Sunday night will become partly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees. Streets and sidewalks remain slippery for a time after afternoon and evening snow. Use caution while driving and walking.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Monday become sunnier and temperatures go back above average. Daytime temps will be near 40°F and in the low 40s. Any snow from Sunday will melt.

Tuesday has another chance of rain and snow. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s during the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will see above average temperatures again. There is a chance of rain on Friday, but each day will have temperatures around 40°F or higher.

