Metro Detroit weather: Windy sunshine

It’s a windy start to the day, but overnight clouds will give way to daytime sunshine and, even with the stiff breeze, it’s yet another winter day with temperatures in the 40s…we should hit the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius) before it’s all said and done, although the west wind at 15 to 25 mph will make it feel cooler.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:16 p.m.

After a mostly clear evening, skies become partly to mostly cloudy later at night. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will feature a cold front crossing the area with a band of snow showers, possibly mixed with some rain to the south. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy on Wednesday, with colder highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-4 to -5 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Thursday, with some rain possible by late afternoon. Highs back into the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

We still may have linger rain showers in the area Friday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

It appears that more rain will move in on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks dry at this point, with highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).