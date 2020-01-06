Metro Detroit weather: Windy week ahead, light snow chances

DETROIT – A little sunshine on a Monday sure feels good and temps will respond heading into the lower 40s around Metro Detroit.

This makes almost three weeks of above average high temps for us, but pay attention to the winds.

Wind chills will be in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s today with breezes W 10-20 mph counter acting that sunshine a bit. You’ll need the sunglasses and the winter coat even with sun and lower 40s.

It’s another mild day tomorrow with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs just shy of 40°F through the afternoon. Sunshine in the morning Tuesday, but clouds do fill in as a few rounds of lighter snow will start to move through Pure Michigan. We will see a few flakes mid afternoon, and then a few scattered snow showers into the evening without any major impact. If this times out right though, it could be a bit slippery for the evening commute.

Again, we don’t expect any accumulation and it stays breezy all day WSW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday will be the coldest and windiest day of the week with temps hanging in the 20s all day joined by a pesky breeze WNW 15-30 mph and wind chills all day likely in the single digits to teens.

We cannot rule out a few lake effect flurries, but it’s partly sunny otherwise. Temps take off Thursday, near 40°F again with a chance for a little wintry mix. But, highs will flirt with 50°F Friday and we expect a rainy day to end this work and school week.

Weekend

It’s early, but model data is already hinting at a switch to snow Saturday that could stack up if it stays all snow. We will be watching this VERY closely all week bringing you the latest and greatest updates.