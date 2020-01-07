Metro Detroit weather: Cold air coming with weekend storm on horizon

We have already surpassed average, and it has been about three weeks since we’ve had temps below average around Metro Detroit. It all comes to a brief, brisk end very soon.

So, enjoy your Tuesday with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s and a breeze SW 7-17 mph keeping wind chills in the 30s. Skies of milky sunshine become filled with more clouds later this afternoon as one of two cool fronts marches through. You can expect a few flakes and flurries of little impact mid to late afternoon, and a better bet for snow showers closer to midnight with another cold front. Still, no accumulation is expected other than a quick coating for some. Get ready for a cold blast coming your way.

Cold returns

A wind chilly Wednesday brings that dreaded combination of the coldest and windiest day this week as temps hover in the lower 20s most of the day tomorrow. Dangerous wind chills by mid morning of single digits to lower teens which you can expect most of the day with winds WNW 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph at times.

Planning ahead, just layer up and keep your skin covered up outside to avoid wind burn and other hassles from that cold wind. We will see plenty of sun and an occasional lake effect flurry.

Thursday starts cold in the teens and then we see highs shoot up to near 40F once again. A light wintry mix moves in (mainly North Zone) by mid to late afternoon and then warm enough where we expect mainly plain rain Thursday night.

Friday

The rain gets a little heavier overnight into Friday morning before we get a break into the afternoon hours. As the rain takes a break, partly sunny skies may bring Friday highs to near 50F!

Weekend storm

More rain moves in Saturday and should stay liquid through the mid afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. Rain will switch to snow Saturday and obviously, the sooner that happens the more snow we’ll get around Metro Detroit.

The way it looks now, rain to snow late afternoon or evening Saturday and then the chance for a few inches of the white stuff by Sunday morning. This is one of those storms that could bring a foot of snow if it is all snow, which no model data supports just yet.

Stay tuned as we will be watching this weekend storm very closely, bringing all updates to you on Local 4 News, right here on ClickOnDetroit.