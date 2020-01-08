Metro Detroit weather: Wind chilly Wednesday

Colder air than we’ve seen in quite a while is filtering into the area, and we’ll have highs in the 20s today for the first time since December 11th! Specifically, most of us should hold in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius), but a gusty northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph will keep wind chills in the teens (-12 to -9 degrees Celsius). Overnight snow showers should steadily diminish, and the day ahead will be mostly dry with some sunshine…that sun always helps.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:18 p.m.

After a mostly clear start to the night, clouds will increase overnight into Thursday morning. Lows in the mid to upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius), with wind becoming light and variable.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs rebounding into the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night into Friday, with lows Thursday night around 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and highs Friday near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

My biggest concern with the weekend storm is the flooding potential. The Friday rain will continue into Saturday, and become heavy. Total rainfall from Thursday night through Saturday will likely be between two and three inches, so the flood concerns are real. MAKE SURE THAT THE STORM DRAINS ON YOUR STREET ARE CLEAR SO THE RAIN CAN FLOW UNIMPEDED INTO THE STORM DRAINS. The rain should change to snow Saturday night, and some accumulation is likely. However, given the weekend timing and if we get enough of it, perhaps the kids can FINALLY get out and play in the snow on Sunday.

Temperatures will be very mild to start the day Saturday. In fact, we could even start the day near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). However, a cold front slowly sagging through the area should drop temperatures into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon.

Any lingering snow first thing Sunday will end, and we should get into at least partial sunshine by afternoon. Highs Sunday in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

There will be a lot of weather changes this weekend…you can monitor all of it in real-time on the Local4Casters app, the nation’s best weather app! Just search “WDIV” in your app store…and remember: it’s free!