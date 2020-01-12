Metro Detroit weather forecast: Icy Sunday morning, cold and windy Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland and Sanilac counties from now to 7 a.m. Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Macomb and St. Clair Counties from now to 7 a.m. Sunday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan through most of Sunday morning.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for the coast of St. Clair County from now to 10 a.m. Sunday.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for the coasts of Macomb and Wayne counties until 10 p.m. Monday.

LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm moving through Michigan this weekend

Happy Sunday, Motown! It may be cold and a bit blustery, especially early, but we it will become drier by the minute. We have a good chance of seeing some sunshine as we recover from flooding rain and dangerous ice. More relief arrives early this week with temperatures above freezing when we go back to work and back to school.

Sunday morning will be icy, cold and windy. Scattered sleet and freezing rain will keep roads slippery and hazardous. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s with wind chills in the teens. Use extreme caution while driving and walking, even if rain, snow or sleet stops falling. Also, grab your coats, hats and scarves to remain warm.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny, cold and breezy. A slow thaw is possible with highs in the low 30s. Hold on to your favorite Red Wings coat, hat and gloves to stay warm outside Little Caesars Arena. They host the Buffalo Sabres at 5 p.m.

Sunset is at 5:22 p.m.

Sunday evening will be cold and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy to fair. It will be seasonably cold with overnight lows in the low and middle 20s.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. We ride the temperature roller coaster back up with highs in the low 40s; some welcomed thawing as folks recover and restore power.

Tuesday will have a chance of showers with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs in the mid 40s. So, some rain and snow showers are possible, but they’ll be scattered with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered rain. Highs back in the mid 40s.

