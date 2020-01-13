Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures rise this week before winter returns for weekend

DETROIT – As rivers recede and temperatures rise around Metro Detroit, we won’t have much typical winter this week -- until the weekend.

Quick hitters

We will have some precipitation during the workweek. Both systems will be quick-moving and won’t leave much behind.

Look for a quick shower Tuesday morning. That might be a snow shower in the top end of the North Zone, but moisture will be very limited.

On Wednesday, another rain chance will arrive in the afternoon. Showers will be more numerous, but still bring only fairly light amounts of rain. Some of that moisture might linger into early Thursday, but it will be in the form of a few flurries.

Warm air wins

We’re starting a string of three straight days with well-above normal temperatures. Highs Tuesday will be the warmest of the forecast, flirting with 50 degrees.

Wednesday will finish cooler, but still in the 40s.

The back half of the week will take us to the 30s for highs and set the table for our first serious snowstorm since the late-autumn blast.

Winter returns this weekend

Unfortunately, another winter storm is staring us in the face, starting Friday. First off, this is not similar what we just endured. The coming storm is more typical of what we would usually see.

Right now, it looks like the storm will mostly bring snow, and we will likely be shoveling when it’s over. But since we’re still five days away, we don’t feel confident enough in the setup to talk totals.

What we are more confident in is the mid-storm rain. Warmer temperatures appear ready to eat away at whatever falls at the beginning Friday night. The core of the system will arrive Saturday, then leave before lunch Sunday.