Metro Detroit weather: Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m.

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 9:00 a.m. ET due to scattered snow and freezing drizzle. Use caution while driving and walking because untreated surfaces will have a thin layer of ice.

Happy Monday, Motown!

Monday begins with a little wintry weather and slick roads and sidewalks for the morning commute. Later this morning, we recover nicely, with some much needed thawing. Temps go back above average, today. Milder-than-average afternoon weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Even when it gets chillier, daytime temps will still be above average late-week.

Scattered snow and freezing drizzle will fall before we wake up, Monday morning. It will be sub-freezing with temps starting in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. Remain alert before and during the morning commute. A thin new coating of snow or ice will be present. Also, re-freezing will happen with icy conditions rearing its ugly head, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses. Be careful walking on slippery sidewalks and parking lots, too.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m. ET

Monday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy but not as cold. Thawing will happen with highs in the low 40s. The afternoon commute has a chance of being smoother than the morning’s.

Sunset is at 5:21 p.m. ET.

Monday evening will be mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Temps will be in the upper 30s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, but it will be milder. The mild trend means afternoon temps in the mid 40s.

There is a chance of rain with mid 40s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be chillier, but temps remain above average by, at least, 5 degrees. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s.

