Metro Detroit weather: Cold Tuesday morning, higher afternoon temps

DETROIT – A Flood Warning is in effect for the Huron River near Hamburg, in Livingston County,until Wednesday morning and the River Raisin in Lenawee and Monroe Counites until Thursday morning.

Happy Tuesday, Motown!

Tuesday morning may be cold and murky, but the afternoon will be milder. We’ll have a spot of rain, mid-week, and we’re gearing up with an intensifying storm by the end of the week.

Tuesday morning will be cold and mostly cloudy. Temps start in the 20s and low 30s. Some patchy fog will form before dawn. In spots with misty conditions and temps at 32 degrees or lower, a thin layer of ice can form on streets and sidewalks. Stay alert while walking and slow down while driving through these areas.

Sunrise is at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. We may still need our jackets but temps rise to the mid 40s.

Sunset is at 5:25 p.m. ET.

Tuesday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temps will be in the middle and upper 30s before midnight.

After midnight, Tuesday night, clouds hang linger while temps drop to the low 30s.

Wednesday will be overcast but milder than average. Afternoon temps will be near 40 degrees. A weak disturbance brings a chance of rain after lunchtime and Wednesday evening.

Thursday will be sunnier and colder. Daytimes will be in the middle and upper 30s.

A winter storms intensifies and makes its appearance in Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Friday and Saturday.

A chance of snow, then rain and ice, then snow again is possible. Stay tuned to ClickonDetroit, Local 4 and the Local4casters app for this evolving weather situation.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!