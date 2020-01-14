Metro Detroit weather: Weekend storm starts to take shape

DETROIT – Today was the best of the mild air.

Temperatures cool going into the weekend, which will bring us another winter storm. This one will have more snow, but it still doesn’t look like a typical January storm.

Midweek Showers & Flakes

Even though temperatures will be cooler starting Wednesday, it will still be warm enough for most of us to get rain and not snow. We'll see a few afternoon and evening showers. North of I-69, that will be snow, possibly enough for accumulations up to an inch. That wraps up before midnight.

Early Thursday we’ll see a few snow showers, mainly in our North Zone. This will be lake-effect snow and may linger in those locations through the afternoon.

Weekend Snow & Rain

Another wet system pulls in for the weekend, giving us good snow chances. But because nothing this winter has been normal, this storm won't be either, apparently.

Most of us could see some solid accumulations beginning Friday night.

But Saturday morning will warm us up enough to change that to rain for much of the day. So that will reduce a lot of the snow to slush. Just to keep everyone on their toes, the system goes back to snow late Saturday into Sunday.

So we’ll likely see the slush freeze, and get frosted with more snow.

Saturday storm snapshot.

This is obviously subject to change (and probably will). But what we don't see this weekend is any appreciable mixed precipitation.

So if we get freezing rain or sleet, it will be very brief as precipitation stays mainly rain or snow.

Real Winter Chill

Once we clean up whatever mess the weekend serves us, temperatures will be the big story next week. Highs for the next work week will reach only the 20s until next Friday. That will easily snap our streak of above normal highs, unless the near-freezing highs Thursday and Friday this week do it first.