Metro Detroit weather: Weekend winter storm coming

The kids sure haven’t had much snow to play in this winter, but I think we’ll take care of that this weekend…details in a moment. First, let’s take a look at today’s weather, which features a colder air mass streaming into the state. Temperatures in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) early this morning will slowly fall into the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon. Factor in a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph, and wind chills will be in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Some lake effect bands could potentially set up today, with a snow shower or flurry possible across the area. One model generates a more persistent band across parts of the Thumb which, if this materializes, could generate a dusting…perhaps a half-inch of snow.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:59 a.m. – the sun is now rising before 8:00 a.m.! Okay, okay, we won’t get too excited, but at least we’re making progress. Today’s sunset is at 5:27 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius). Fortunately, wind will settle down to a 5 to 10 mph light breeze from the northwest.

Mostly sunny on Friday…a pretty nice day to end the work week. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) will be pretty easy to take with all of that sunshine.

The Weekend Storm

Clouds rapidly increase Friday night, with snow developing around or a little after midnight. Our Friday evening plans will be fine. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

We’ll wake up to heavy snow falling on Saturday morning, but warmer air coming in will likely change that snow to rain during the afternoon. The amount of snow that falls won’t be the amount you see on the ground by the end of the day. Areas from I-94 southward should see something in the range of 3 to 5 inches, with areas north and west of I-94 in the 5 to 8 inch range. However, above freezing afternoon temperatures combined with rain will obviously compact that snow. Highs Saturday should approach 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and it’ll become quite windy by the end of the day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy, with highs in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius)…but wind chills between 0 and 5 degrees (-18 to -15 degrees Celsius). The quick freeze after the rain-on-top-of-snow Saturday afternoon will make for a crusty snow on Sunday (and cause icy areas around town…use caution if you’ll be out and about). Of course, the kids will really need to bundle up, but at least there will be some snow around!