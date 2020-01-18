Metro Detroit weather: Snow, sleet and rain Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for the coasts of Macomb and St. Clair counties until 4 p.m. Saturday.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Monroe, Sanilac and Wayne counties until 4 p.m. Saturday.

What a way to start the holiday weekend. It’s MLK weekend, so snow storm 2020 will allow for quiet, calm reflection of the occasion’s meaning indoors.

Despite snow mixing with sleet or rain, it remains extremely hazardous on area roads and sidewalks, Saturday afternoon. The coastlines of the big lakes and the St. Clair and Detroit Rivers will be pounded with waves and high water. As it calms, it becomes much colder, Saturday night and through MLK Day, Monday. In fact, Arctic air stays for more than a day for a change.

The warm sector of Winter Storm 2020 arrives, Saturday afternoon. Areas south of I-94 will experience a snow/sleet mix at the end of lunchtime then rain the rest of the afternoon. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Neighborhoods south of M-59 and north of I-94, including Detroit, Ann Arbor and southern Oakland and Macomb counties, will experience a snow/sleet/rain mix and periodic rain Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Place’s north of M-59 will have a snow/sleet mix, Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Sunset is at 5:28 p.m. ET.

Snow totals by the end of dinner will be between 5 and 10 inches in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. It will be a pretty even distribution. If your town receives more rain or sleet, snow totals will be lower. More snow most of the day means higher snow totals.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Driving and walking remains extremely hazardous at night and by dawn.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 20s. Remember to shovel snow at your own pace. Do not over-exert yourself. Parents, remember to make sure your children are bundled up with secure pockets so they remain warm and hold on to their keys, wallets/ID cards and devices.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday. Much colder air arrives and stays early next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny at times and mostly cloudy at other times. Morning and nighttime lows will be in the low and middle teens with wind chills near zero. Afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Dress in layers and remain vigilant while traveling to and from ceremonies and commemorations.

