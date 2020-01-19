Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold Saturday afternoon with scattered snow early

DETROIT – A Flood Warning is in effect for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County, until 7 a.m. Monday.

Welcome to Sunday and the middle of MLK Weekend, Motown!

Sunday afternoon remains gray with scattered snow and temperatures well below freezing. The best chance for snow will be earlier rather than later. It becomes frigid, again tonight. Sunnier skies return but it remains much colder than average for the holiday, Monday.

Sunday afternoon will have scattered snow showers and squalls. The best time for these to occur will be around lunchtime. These snow events will have brief bursts of heavy snow that can cause blinding conditions. Extreme caution is still needed while traveling.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy with scattered snow showers. It remains below freezing with high temperatures in the middle 20s.

Sunset is at 5:31 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be around 20°F at dinner time.

It becomes frigid again, Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle teens. Wind chills will be near and below zero by dawn.

Welcome to MLK day, Monday! It will be brighter but remain cold. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, and temperatures remain well below freezing. The mercury will be in the teens as families go to and from morning celebrations and commemorations. Afternoon temperatures will be around 25°F. Wind chills will be in the teens all day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have more sunshine. Daytime temperatures on Tuesday will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with higher temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

