Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers, then re-freezing Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

A few extra snow showers are possible followed by re-freezing, Saturday night. This coincides with much colder air arriving overnight. Winter-like conditions stick around Sunday and early next week.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Scattered snow showers are possible before to shortly after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Driving and walking remains extremely hazardous at night and by dawn.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Afternoon temps will be in the mid 20s. Remember to shovel snow at your own pace. Do not over-exert yourself. Parents, remember to make sure your children are bundled up with secure pockets so they remain warm and hold on to their keys, wallets/ID cards and devices.

Welcome to MLK Day, Monday. Much colder air arrives and stays early next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny at times and mostly cloudy at other times. Morning and nighttime lows will be in the low and mid teens with wind chills near zero. Afternoon highs will be in the low and mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Dress in layers and remain vigilant while traveling to and from ceremonies and commemorations.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!